Man shot near middle school in North Lauderdale

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A man was shot in the leg, Wednesday morning, in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene near Southwest 81st Avenue and Eighth Street where the man was shot. Police said the shooter fled the scene and remains at large.

The man was transported by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue to Broward Health North.

Silver Lakes Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into what led to the shooting as they search for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

