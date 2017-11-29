Man shot multiple times in NWMD, shooter at large

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot multiple times overnight in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The man, who police said is in his 20s, was shot more than once. Shots were fired near Northwest 77th Street and 14th Avenue. The unidentified man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where officials said he was alert and stable.

The shooter is still at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

