Man shot, killed by police in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was allegedly shot and killed, Friday morning, during a police-involved shooting in Hallandale Beach.

According to witnesses, they saw a Hollywood Police car chasing a Jeep before gunshots rang out.

Streets were closed off near Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Pembroke Road, where the scene remains under investigation.

It remains unknown what caused the officer to open fire.

