Man shot in face during attempted robbery in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man was shot in the face during an attempted robbery in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting happened Saturday, just after 10 a.m.

Surveillance video showed a man on a bike wearing what appears to be a white sheet approaching another man in a red shirt outside of Tony’s Food Market, located at 2541 NW 95th St.

Authorities said there was a language barrier and the victim did not realize that the subject was trying to rob him.

After the confrontation, the would-be robber pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the face. The victim then fled, and the subject biked away in the opposite direction, as shown in the surveillance video.

The victim remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The gunman remains at large. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

