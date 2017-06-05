Man shot in car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Miami Gardens, Sunday.

The man took a bullet while in his car near Northwest 183rd Street and Second Avenue.

Bullet holes now riddle the car and a nearby business.

Miami Gardens Police are now searching for the gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.