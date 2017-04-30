Man shot dead outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for fatally gunning down a man in front of a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 36-year-old victim and two other people were standing outside the residence along Northwest 24th Avenue and 56th Street when someone pulled up in a car, at around 3:40 p.m. At least one subject exited the vehicle and started shooting, striking the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.