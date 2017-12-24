Man shot by police in Miami after running, crashing stolen car

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was shot by police in Miami, early Sunday morning, after crashing a stolen car while fleeing from officers.

Police responded to a domestic-related call about a stolen vehicle, just after 3:00 a.m.

When officers cleared the scene, they encountered the stolen vehicle in the area of Northwest 59th Street and Eighth Avenue.

The vehicle then drove off and crashed into a house.

The subject bailed out of the vehicle and took off running.

Officers then confronted the subject on the 5800 block of Northwest 18th Avenue. According to police, the subject was armed.

The subject was shot multiple times.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

The officers were not injured.

Officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation.

