Man shot by deputy during Lauderdale Lakes domestic dispute

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot by a deputy during a domestic violence incident in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call near 34th Street and Northwest 33rd Avenue at 9 a.m., Thursday. During the incident, one of the deputies opened fire and wounded a male victim.

CPR was administered at the scene before Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.