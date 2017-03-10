Man shot after fight in Hialeah; shooter in custody

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot, during a fight at a Hialeah apartment building, Friday evening.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspected shooter shortly after.

According to investigators, a gathering inside an apartment building, located along West 16th Drive, led to an argument which ended in gunfire, injuring the 39-year-old victim. Police responded to the scene of the shooting at around 6:30 p.m.

According to officials, the victim was shot in the neck. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

A 45-year-old shooter is in custody, police said. Officers recovered a gun and are waiting for a search warrant to enter the apartment where the shooting occurred.

A motive is unknown at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.