Man shoots teen allegedly caught breaking into his car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been hospitalized after a man allegedly caught him trying to break into his car in Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to the scene in the Tarpon River neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the homeowner told investigators he awoke to someone breaking into their car. They went outside to check and see what was happening and opened fire on the person breaking into the car.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A bicycle could be seen laying in the road near the scene. However, it was not clear if it was related to the incident, but it was surrounded by several evidence markers.

A neighbor said that although she didn’t see what happened, she could hear the gunshots as she was getting ready for work.

“I heard five gunshots in the middle of the night, around 5 o’clock in the morning,” said Carolyn Moreno. “I wasn’t sure if they were gunshots, but then it was confirmed when I heard people talking outside, so I kind of peeked out the window, and then I saw cops.”

Police continue to investigate.

