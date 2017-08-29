Man severely injured at Sunny Isles Beach construction site

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker in Sunny Isles Beach has suffered what officials are saying was a traumatic injury, Tuesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews arrived on the scene just before 10 a.m., near 15701 Collins Ave., where the worker was on the fifth floor. 7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, where crews were seen putting the worker onto a stretcher and bringing him down.

Officials said the man has suffered a traumatic injury but have not specified exactly what injured him.

