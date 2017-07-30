Man seriously injured after Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Hollywood.

Police responded to the call around 1 a.m., Sunday.

The shooting happened near Johnson Street and State Road 7.

The victim was seriously injured and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.