Man seen stealing $2,000 trailer

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police released surveillance video, Tuesday, of a trailer theft from November.

The video shows a man in a white T-shirt and baseball hat breaking the lock off a $2,000 trailer, then attaching it to his pickup truck.

He drove off with the trailer from a home in Miramar, on Southwest 66th Terrace and Miramar Parkway.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.