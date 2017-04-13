Man robs Port St. Lucie jewelry store, forces family to drive him to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man who helped rob a Port St. Lucie jewelry store, before forcing a family to drive to Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video rolled as the men wearing wigs pointed guns at the employees and forced them into the back of LSO Jewelers, Thursday.

The subjects raided the safe and took off. One subject, however, ran into a neighborhood and forced a family to get into a car and drive him to Fort Lauderdale, where he got out and ran.

The family was not hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s location, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

