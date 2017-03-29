Man robs Miami Wells Fargo

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank, Wednesday.

The FBi has released photographs of the subject who entered the Wells Fargo branch, located at 622 S.W. 27th Ave. in Miami, and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Other customers were in the bank at the time. However, no injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

