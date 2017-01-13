Man robbed of valuables by subjects he met at club

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man out looking to enjoy his night was turned into a victim when the men he invited to his home for a drink stole his valuables.

The incident began at Twist nightclub in Miami Beach, Oct. 8, where the victim met the two men, before inviting them back to his condo.

Surveillance video captured the group entering the condo’s main entrance, on Washington Avenue and 17th Street. Cameras later captured the subjects leaving with a mop bucket, filled with stolen items.

Among the items stolen was $2,500 in cash, iPhones, iPads, a laptop and even the victim’s liquor.

The subjects are described as two black males in their mid to late 30s, standing around 6 feet tall. One subject appears to have long dreadlocks.

The victim told 7News he fell into a deep sleep and then awoke to discover the theft. He hopes justice will be served so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I really do hope that they get caught eventually,” the victim said. “That is the most important thing — they pay for their crime. It’s worthless stuff. I don’t need them back. If I get them back, it’d be great, but the most important thing’s that, don’t do it to anybody else.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

