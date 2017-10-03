Man returning from Las Vegas remembers friends killed at Pulse

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man returning from Las Vegas said the recent mass shooting brought up memories of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

What was originally supposed to be a fun weekend turned into a nightmare for Orlando Jimenez.

Jiminez was in Las Vegas at the time of the shooting and while he was not present at the concert, he said the ordeal reminded him of the Orlando shooting where he lost several friends.

“What happened in Orlando, I have a couple of friends who died there … so for me, everything just starts coming to me,” Jimenez said. “‘Oh, my God. I can’t believe this is really happening again to us.'”

Forty-nine people died in the Pulse nightclub shooting. At least 59 people died and 527 people were injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

