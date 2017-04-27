Man rescues partially blind dog from NW Miami-Dade lake

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man hopped in his rowboat and paddled into a lake where a partially blind dog was struggling to stay above water, Thursday afternoon.

Luis Perez got a heads up about the struggling dog named Boston, and that’s when he jumped into action in the area of Northwest 179th Terrace and Fifth Avenue.

That good Samaritan said a police officer told him that the dog was in the middle of the lake and needed help. Perez then hopped into his boat first to retrieve Boston.

He told 7News that there are alligators in the lake so he wanted to get that pup out as fast a possible.

“When we located the dog, we pointed it out,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter Ruben Soto.

Perez noticed that the current was pulling the dog toward some rocks and the dog tried to climb on it but it was too tired. Perez got there just in time and brought the dog back to shore.

“Rode over to us and handed it right to us,” Soto said. “After that, we put the dog into the rescue truck, gave it a little bit of oxygen.

After getting some TLC, Boston’s owner was reunited with the lost pup.

Perez said he’s just glad that he could help.

The pup is safe and is in good condition.

