Man remains hospitalized after beating on South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for justice, days after, police said, their loved one was badly beaten in Miami Beach.

The family of Marcus Bey said that he remains in critical condition at an area hospital, Thursday.

According to police, Bey and another man got into a fight near 14th Street and Collins Avenue on South Beach, Saturday, at around 3 a.m.

Investigators said Bey was repeatedly punched and kicked.

Rescue crews transported him to the hospital.

Police are on the lookout for a person of interest in the case.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

