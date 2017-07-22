Man pulled unresponsive from water on Miami Beach dies

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man died after, officials said, he was pulled unresponsive from the water on Miami Beach, Saturday morning.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, the victim, described as a man in his 60s, was found face down floating in the water off Collins Avenue and 21st Street, at around 9 a.m.

Ocean rescue crews performed CPR and were able to restore a pulse. Paramedics then transported him to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he went into cardiac arrest and died.

Police said the victim appeared to be homeless.

