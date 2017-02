First responders freed a man trapped inside a car in Weston, Monday, after, officials said, it rolled over during a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident involving several cars happened at Weston Road and South Post Road.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to the hospital. His condition is not yet known.

