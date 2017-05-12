Man on flakka guilty of beating elderly woman to death

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man has been convicted of beating a random elderly woman to death after taking the synthetic drug flakka.

The Palm Beach Post reports that jurors found Derren Morrison guilty Friday of first-degree murder, rejecting his insanity defense.

Morrison faces a mandatory life sentence.

Authorities say Morrison attacked 83-year-old Louise Clinton in front of her Riviera Beach home in 2015, and she died in a hospital three months later.

Authorities found no previous connection between Morrison and Clinton. Morrison’s family members say he had been hallucinating before the attack and thought someone was trying to kill him. Morrison told officers after the attack that he saw Clinton as a blood-covered demon.

