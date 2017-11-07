Man offers young girl money to get in van in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say a man driving a van approached a 10-year-old girl riding her bike home from school in Davie, Thursday.

The man then offered her $20 to get inside. The young girl said, ‘No,’ and rode off.

The incident happened near Southwest 38th Court and 61st Avenue, around 4 p.m.

The van is described as blue with a dent on the driver’s side door. The model and year of the van are unknown.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

