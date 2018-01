NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cargo train fell off the tracks in Northwest Miami-Dade, seriously injuring one man, Monday.

The train derailed at the Tri-Rail Yard, located on Northwest 37th Avenue and 100th Street.

A man lost a limb and was airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.