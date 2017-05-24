Joker look-alike arrested after pointing gun at cars

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who resembled a comic book villain appeared in bond court a day after being arrested for pointing a gun at drivers in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan was arrested Wednesday after they said he was spotted waving a gun at drivers passing Southwest 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard.

When police arrived, they said they noticed Sullivan resembled the well-known DC Comics villain the Joker, with green hair and tattoos covering his face, arms, and chest.

Sullivan was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, but got no charge for his fashion sense.

