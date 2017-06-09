SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing from his assisted living facility in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 61-one-year-old Sergio Meras left the facility where he resides, along the 12200 block of Southwest 184th Street, at around 10 a.m. Investigators said Meras told the staff that he was going to the Hialeah area.

Meras stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall, has brown eyes and partially gray hair, and he was sporting a low-cut beard when he left the facility. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Detectives said he may be in need of services.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-418-7200 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

