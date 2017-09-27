Man kills infant daughter, blames stress from lack of power after Irma

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been charged for a horrific crime after police said he killed his own daughter.

According to Fox 13, police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Dekari Castell with the death of his 6-month-old daughter. Castell is accused of striking the young girl twice in her head and fracturing her skull.

The baby would later die from her injuries.

The station reports that during the investigation, authorities said Castell changed his story three times, first saying he accidentally dropped the child, then that the baby was on the TV stand and fell, and lastly that he was throwing the baby in the air and she fell.

Police then said that Castell finally admitted to hitting the child in the head twice because he was “highly stressed being without power during the hurricane,” and the baby wouldn’t stop crying.

Castell is currently being held in Orange County Jail without bond.

Citing a police report, Fox 13 reports that Florida Department of Children and Families investigated Castell in 2016 after he was accused of breaking his 4-week-old son’s leg. However, no charges were filed in the case.

