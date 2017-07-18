Man killed instantly after hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person who hit and killed a man in Northwest Miami-Dade, and simply left his body on the side of the road.

According to police, 31-year-old Dioni Lora was walking near Northwest 28th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue over the weekend.

Lora was killed on impact.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

