Man killed in Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who left one man dead in Lauderhill.

After shots were fired Thursday night near Northwest 19th Street and 42nd Terrace, police discovered the body of Bernard Jones riddled with bullets.

“It was close to my window. It was pow, pow, pow, pow,” said Lorna Jones, the victim’s neighbor, “so I thought it was over on the other side, but when I realized it was close to me, it’s really sad. I’ve never seen this happen around here.”

The victim’s body was found in the breezeway of the apartment complex.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

