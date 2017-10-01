Man killed after apparent police chase, shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was fatally gunned down after what appears to have been a police chase ended in an officer-involved shootout, early Sunday morning.

Cellphone video captured the high-speed pursuit that, police said, began in Hialeah and moved into Northwest Miami-Dade before coming to an end in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 35th Avenue, at around 4 a.m.

Cameras showed the driver’s while sedan riddled with bullet holes that were each numbered by investigators. Bullet holes also covered the windshield of a Hialeah Police cruiser.

Area resident Barbaro Hernandez said he was not surprised by the outcome. “This is normal activity around here,” he said.

The gunfire woke up Hernandez. “I was actually sleeping and it woke up, the gunshots woke me up, and I came out here walking and I see a body,” he said.

Crime scene investigators placed down evidence markers. Detectives spent much of the day at the scene.

Area resident Nicholas Castellon said he is unable to return to his home because of the police activity. “I’m not able to go where I live because apparently there was a chase and a fatal shooting right in front of where I live, so I’m just trying to find out how to get home,” he said.

Police spent the day re-routing traffic around the active scene at Northwest 79th Street, between 35th and 36th avenues.

Nearly 12 hours after the shooting, tow trucks removed several Hialeah Police cruisers involved in the incident from the scene. The bullet-riddled sedan was also taken away.

Police have not yet identified the driver.

Northwest 79th Avenue was reopened to traffic at around 6 p.m.

