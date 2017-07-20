Man killed, 2 women hospitalized after Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who, they said, opened fire on three occupants inside a car in Fort Lauderdale, killing one man and sending two women to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting along the 1500 block of Northwest 16th Street, Thursday, just before 6:30 p.m.

“All three shooting victims were traveling in a vehicle westbound and were shot while inside the vehicle,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Tracy Figone.

A witness who asked not to have his face shown on camera said he heard the shots. “When I walked out the door, I heard a shot, and then I heard, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,'” said Jerry.

The resident said he saw several men standing near the vehicle. “I walked to the sidewalk, and I then I see five dudes, but one of the dudes was standing in the middle of the road at that red car out there,” said Jerry.

Police said the car went into a chain-link fence, and the subject and the other men at the scene fled from the scene on foot.

“They ran away on foot, running with guns in their hands,” said Jerry.

Officials pronounced the adult male victim dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the female victims to the hospital in unknown condition.

The gunman remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

