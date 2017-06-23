Man jailed in Middle East for 2 months released

(WSVN) - A Coconut Grove resident, who has been held in Abu Dhabi against his will for the last nine weeks is finally coming home.

Matthew Gonzalez, an American visiting the Middle East, has been behind bars for more than two months for bringing his prescribed painkillers into the country without documentation.

Gonzalez’s family hoped to have him home by Sunday, for his mothers funeral in Milwaukee. That wish is now coming true, after he was released Friday morning and is on his way home.

Nicole Denil, Matthew’s sister, brought his prescription to the judge in Abu Dhabi and proved the pills were for his dislocated shoulder, but the laws are strict and say people “…should not bring narcotic medicines into the country without the prior approval from the Ministry of Health.”

“The last time I talked to him, he said ‘I am unraveling. The jail in my mind is worse than the physical jail here,'” said Denil.

The family has spent nearly $100,000 on legal fees and trips back and forth to the Arab country. However, they said they are just elated that he will be landing in

Chicago Friday, and then heading to his mothers funeral in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.