THE EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — A man had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a severe injury to his hand while in the Everglades.

Broward Fire Rescue said the 31-year-old man severely hurt his hand when it hit a blade on the airboat.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

