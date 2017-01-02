Man injured in North Miami drive-by shooting; gunman at large

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was injured after a suspect fired shots at him from a moving car, outside his girlfriend’s North Miami apartment, Monday, police said.

According to police, the victim’s girlfriend ran upstairs to her apartment to tell him that a man with dreadlocks pointed a gun at her. Police said the victim, whom they described as a man in his late 50s or early 60s, went downstairs and upon finding no one, began walking back to the apartment. That is when, investigators said, a car sped by and a suspect fired shots at him.

The victim realized he was injured while fleeing, according to police.

Police said a projectile may have grazed his neck. First responders transported him to Aventura Hospital.

The suspect, a young man with dreadlocks, fled in a dark-colored Nissan Altima, police said. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Police are investigating why someone was pointing a gun at the victim’s girlfriend.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

