Man injured after firework blows up in hand

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a fireworks accident, Wednesday.

According to the fire department, a man was seriously injured when a firework blew up in his hand.

He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center after the incident, and there is a possibility that he could lose one or more fingers.

The incident happened sometime after 8 p.m. on the 7000 block of SW 20th Street in Plantation, the same day that the Broward Sheriff’s Office demonstrated the dangers of fireworks.

The demonstration used a watermelon and a manequin to show just how much damage fireworks can do.

Officials said fireworks other than sparklers are illegal in the state of Florida.

“Leave it to the trained professionals. Let them handle it,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s Mike Jachles. “When it comes to fireworks, safe and sane fireworks don’t exist.”

BSO does the demonstration every year just before the Fourth of July to help prevent incidents involving fireworks.

