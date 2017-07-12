Man in wheelchair struck by car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in a wheelchair was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle in Miami Gardens.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the victim was struck and tossed into the street while trying to cross an intersection at 199th Street and Northwest 47th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

The driver stayed on the scene as police investigated who was at fault.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a hospital in serious condition.

