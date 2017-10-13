PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, approached a juvenile walking toward his school bus stop in Pembroke Pines and continued to follow him on a scooter when the young student walked away.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the incident took place along the 100 block of Northwest 108th Terrace, in front of the Camden Portofino Clubhouse, Friday, at around 7:15 a.m.

Investigators said the man riding the scooter trailed the student and tried to strike up a conversation. Officials said the subject was using a scooter due to a leg injury.

The juvenile was eventually able to wave down a passing driver who allowed him to wait inside her vehicle until the school bus arrived. The scooter rider then left the area in an unknown direction and was not seen again.

Police described the subject as a Caucasian male standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. They said he has short black hair, a medium build and had a cast on his right leg. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and black sweatpants.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

