Man in custody after yelling, screaming inside MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been detained at Miami International Airport, Wednesday, after yelling and screaming near the American Airlines counter.

According to Miami International Airport’s Twitter, the security incident occurred sometime after 12:30 p.m. Miami-Dade Police took the man into custody shortly afterwards.

The man was seen on the ground, unintelligibly yelling about speaking with Satan.

A K-9 unit has also arrived on the scene.

Only one subject has been arrested while officials said the situation is under control.

