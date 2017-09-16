Man in critical condition after shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Miami Beach, early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 1340 Lincoln Road, around 4:45 a.m., in response to a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found one male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Detectives remain on the scene conducting their investigation.

A person of interest has been detained and is currently being interviewed. That person’s involvement, if any, is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

