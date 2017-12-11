Man in critical condition after being stabbed with machete in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were dispatched to the scene of a reported stabbing in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

The incident occurred in the area of 26500 SW 138th Ct. in the Naranja neighborhood, just before 4 p.m.

Police said it started as an argument that escalated, and the subject then stabbed the other man in the back with a machete.

According to officials, the victim was airlifted to Jackson South Community Hospital in critical condition.

The subject is in custody.

