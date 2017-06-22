Man impersonating cop pulls over real police officer

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of pulling over a real police officer while impersonating an officer.

Authorities arrested Milton Morales-Perez, charging him with impersonating an officer.

Police said Morales-Perez tried to pull over a Miami cop for using her phone while driving.

According to the arrest report, Morales-Perez flashed a silver badge.

The officer Morales-Perez allegedly targeted was Public Information Officer Kenia Fallat, on Southwest Seventh Street.

Fallat was in full police uniform at the time.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.