Man hospitalized, unable to speak after Miami Beach attack

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject after a fight left a victim hospitalized with a severe head injury and unable to speak.

The fight was caught on surveillance camera footage on Oct. 4, at around 9:30 p.m., in a cul-de-sac at the end of Lincoln Court in Miami Beach.

“The subject, he sucker punches our victim,” said Miami Beach Police Officer William Collado.

In the video, two men appeared to argue, and one of them started to walk away. The attacker then swung and knocked the man out.

“Our victim falls back on the sidewalk, and as a result of him falling back on the sidewalk, he receives some very severe head trauma,” said Collado.

Police said the 41-year-old victim has remained hospitalized since the incident and is unable to speak.

Investigators only know that the victim was carrying a Canadian ID and appeared to live in Montreal.

Police said the man who threw the punch is about 5 foot 9 to 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs between 190 and 200 pounds and has dreadlocks.

The subject sped off in a dark Volkswagen.

“It appears, from the video, there was a passenger in the car, but our main focus right now is on the driver,” said Collado.

If you have any information on this assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

