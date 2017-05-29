Man hospitalized after watercraft crash off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman got into an accident off the coast of Miami Beach when, officials said, her personal watercraft hit him.

According to officials, the man got thrown from his JetSki and ended up in the water, Monday afternoon. That’s when the woman hit that man with her JetSki.

Paramedics responded to the scene along 52nd Street, in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, the victim sustained several injuries and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The woman in this case was not injured.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.