NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was stabbed in North Miami Beach, Sunday morning.

North Miami Beach Police responded to the Jiffy Food store near Northeast 165th street and 15th Avenue.

According to reports, the victim walked into the business with a stab wound. One source told 7News the staff at the store was able to apply pressure on the man’s wound until paramedics arrived.

After hearing the news, a friend of the victim came by to find out what happened. “I really don’t know. Like I said, I’m just up here because I heard what happened, so I came up here to find out what was going on,” said Aletha Mitchell.

The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.