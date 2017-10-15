MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a stabbing in South Beach that sent one man to the hospital, Sunday morning.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers found the victim with a puncture wound to the stomach near Euclid Avenue and Seventh Street.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Officials said it remains unclear what led to the attack.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.