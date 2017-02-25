Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Miami that sent one man to the hospital, early Saturday morning.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was shot near Northwest 79th Street and Second Court.

Paramedics took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives spent much of the day at the scene searching for answers, but so far there have been no arrests.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

