MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital, early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the shooting occurred near Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest Seventh Street, just before 4:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

