Man hospitalized after reported Little Havana shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after police responded to reports of a shooting in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Monday afternoon.

City of Miami Police received a call of a man shot in the lower abdomen, in the area of 97 N.W. 54th St.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators examining a car as they searched for clues.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police continue to investigate.

