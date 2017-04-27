Man hospitalized after propane tank explodes in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suffered burns after, officials said, a propane tank exploded at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident along the 7900 block of Southwest 63rd Street, just before 4 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

A hazmat unit has been dispatched to the scene.

