Man hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was shot by police officers in Miami, early Sunday morning, after they confronted him about a stolen car.

According to police, two officers responded to a domestic call reporting a stolen vehicle, just after 3:30 a.m.

The officers confronted the man who allegedly stole the car. The confrontation started in the area of Northwest 59th Street and Eighth Avenue and ended on the 5800 block of Northwest 18th Avenue.

Police said the subject was armed.

The subject was shot by the officers.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

The officers were not injured.

According to the police chief, the officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is normal protocol.

The shooting remains under investigation.

